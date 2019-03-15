JP Duminy to retire after ICC World Cup 2019

South Africa allrounder JP Duminy on Friday announced that he will retire from ODI cricket at the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup in England, scheduled to begin from May 30. The left-handed batsman added that he will remain available for selection in the T20Is format. “The last few months on the sidelines have given me an opportunity to re-assess my career going forward and to plot some goals I’d like to achieve in the future,” Duminy said in a statement.

Advertising

He added that he wants to spend more time with his family. “While a decision like this is never easy, I also feel that it is the right time for me to pass on the baton. I will still be available to play international and domestic T20 cricket, but would also like to invest more time towards my growing family, who are my number one priority,” he said.

“I will still be available to play international and domestic T20 cricket, but would also like to invest more time towards my growing family, who are my number one priority.” – @jpduminy21 #ProteaFire #ThankYouJP pic.twitter.com/xeIDcMZAG9 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) 15 March 2019

The 34-year-old expressed his gratitude to his teammates and fans. “I have been privileged to live out my dream playing a sport I love, and I am forever grateful for the support I have received from my teammates, coaches, family, friends, and fans throughout the years,” he said.

“I have been privileged to live out my dream playing a sport I love, and I am forever grateful for the support I have received from my team mates, coaches, family, friends and fans throughout the years.” – @jpduminy21 pic.twitter.com/0i3ZZJ5UVi — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) 15 March 2019

Duminy, who had already retired from the Test format in September 2017, after playing 46 matches in the longest format, in which has amassed 2,103 runs at an average of 32.85 with six hundred and eight fifties.

He has also featured in 193 ODIs so far for Proteas, in which he has scored 5,407 runs at an average of 37.39, in addition to claiming 68 wickets. Duminy has featured for South Africa at the World Cup in 2011 and 2015 and will play his third and final World Cup this year.

Duminy’s announcement came just a few days after another South Africa veteran, Imran Tahir, revealed that the tournament in England will be his last outing in the 50-overs format for Proteas.