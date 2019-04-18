South Africa World Cup squad: Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn make the cut, Reeza Hendricks, Chris Morris miss out

South Africa announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup on Thursday. Hashim Amla’s experience helped him make the cut while Reeza Hendricks and Chris Morris missed out. Dale Steyn, who recently made a comeback into regular action for South Africa after resolving long-standing injury issues, has also been included in the squad.

Apart from the veterans, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo and Rassie van der Dussen have all made it. 40-year-old spinner Imran Tahir, who had said that he will retire from ODI cricket after the World Cup, was also named in the squad.

With 7910 runs to his name, 36-year-old Hashim Amla is one of the most successful ODI batsmen of all time for South Africa but he has been struggling for form over the past one year. Reeza Hendricks was being seen as a potential replacement for Amla but the latter’s experience seems to have helped him book a ticket to England.

Amla, Du Plessis, Duminy, Miller, Steyn, Tahir and de Kock were all part of the team that reached the semi-final of the 2015 World Cup. This is the first time Du Plessis will be leading the side in the tournament with the previous squad being led by AB de Villiers who retired from international cricket in 2018.

South Africa World Cup squad: Faf du Plessis (c), JP Duminy, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Hashim Amla, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Rassie vd Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi

