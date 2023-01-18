South Africa’s Hashim Amla announces retirement at 39

South African batting great Hashim Amla announced his retirement from cricket on Wednesday after helping Surrey to the English county championship last year.

The 39-year-old had already retired from international cricket in 2019.

Amla scored 18,672 runs for the Proteas across the three formats from 2004-2019 and is South Africa’s second highest Test run scorer of all time behind Jacques Kallis.

His 311 not out against England at The Oval in July 2012 is still the highest Test score by a South African player.