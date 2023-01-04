scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

AUS vs SA: South Africa frustrated as Australia 138-1 in rain-hit third Test

The match is a dead rubber after Australia sealed the series with wins in Melbourne and Brisbane, but Cummins's side can book their place in the World Test Championship final with another victory in Sydney.

South Africa's Kyle Verreynne, left, and Sarel Erwee talk with an official as play is suspended due to poor light during the first day of the cricket test match between South Africa and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Australia were 138 for one when bad light halted play before rain brought tea early on day one of the third test against South Africa in Sydney on Wednesday.

Opener Usman Khawaja was 51 not out and Marnus Labuschagne was on 73 at the Sydney Cricket Ground after home captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat.

The match is a dead rubber after Australia sealed the series with wins in Melbourne and Brisbane, but Cummins’s side can book their place in the World Test Championship final with another victory in Sydney.

The second session was cut off at the drinks break as dark clouds gathered, with South Africa left fuming after the third umpire reprieved Labuschagne on 70 when he edged Marco Jansen to the slips. The Proteas celebrated as Simon Harmer claimed a catch on the ground and umpire Paul Reiffel gave a “soft signal” that Labuschagne was out.

However, after minutes poring over different camera angles, third umpire Richard Kettleborough froze the vision on one frame and declared the ball had hit the ground. South Africa captain Dean Elgar remonstrated with Reiffel about the decision but Labuschagne and Khawaja saw out the session, having extended their partnership to 126 runs.

Australia had resumed on 68 for one after lunch and attacked South Africa’s spinners with gusto. Labuschagne smashed Keshav Maharaj around the ground and raced past his fifty. He had racked up 13 fours by the end of the abridged second session.

Cummins earlier completed a perfect home summer with the toss, calling it correctly in five out of five tests and putting his much-changed team in to bat on a pitch that offered turn for at the end of the first session. Express paceman Anrich Nortje was gifted the only wicket of the day when David Warner, who scored 200 in the second test in Melbourne, made an ill-judged cut at a fuller delivery to nick to Jansen in the slips and be out for 10.

Both teams sprung selection surprises, with Australia picking Matt Renshaw as a middle order batsman and going with only two fast bowlers. Paceman Josh Hazlewood, recalled after recovering from a side strain, replaced the dropped Scott Boland, while left-arm spinner Ashton Agar was picked for his first test since 2017.

Advertisement

Renshaw, back in the side for the first time in nearly five years, tested positive for COVID-19 before play started but will play out the test, the Australia team confirmed.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

South Africa picked wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen to replace Theunis de Bruyn at number three, overlooking Rassie van der Dussen.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

The tourists also picked a second spinner in Simon Harmer to partner Keshav Maharaj, while dropping third seamer Lungi Ngidi.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 10:09 IST
Next Story

Indian shares open lower ahead of Fed minutes; metals slide

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 04: Latest News
close