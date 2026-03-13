South Africa’s all-win record till the semifinals saw them finish with $1,005,577 in prize money (₹ 9,28,12,796 or 9.28 cr) while fellow losing semifinalists England, who faced early defeat against West Indies ended with $974,423 (₹, 8,99,37,342 or ₹ 8.99 cr). An ICC breakup of the prize kitty of US $ 11.25 million revealed that India were richer by $2,639,423 (₹ 24,36,13,596 or 24.36 cr).

New Zealand by virtue of making finals made $1,422,692 (₹ 13,13,11,697 or 13.13 cr). ‘The totals reflect the base participation payment that each team receives ($225,000) (2 cr 7 lakh), final team placements, win bonuses and progression through each stage of the tournament,’ the ICC release said.

Interestingly, Afghanistan, USA and Australia which wrapped up their campaign without stepping into India going out before Super 8s, all took home $309,808 ( ₹2,85,94,674 or 2.85 cricket). Most top Australians will make over an IPL summer individually than this team sum.