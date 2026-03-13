Why South Africa won Rs 9.28 crore while England pocketed 8.99 cr after T20 WC semis; and how much did victorious Team India win?

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South Africa’s all-win record till the semifinals saw them finish with $1,005,577 in prize money (₹ 9,28,12,796 or 9.28 cr) while fellow losing semifinalists England, who faced early defeat against West Indies ended with $974,423 (₹, 8,99,37,342 or ₹ 8.99 cr). An ICC breakup of the prize kitty of US $ 11.25 million revealed that India were richer by $2,639,423 (₹ 24,36,13,596 or 24.36 cr).
New Zealand by virtue of making finals made $1,422,692 (₹ 13,13,11,697 or 13.13 cr). ‘The totals reflect the base participation payment that each team receives ($225,000) (2 cr 7 lakh), final team placements, win bonuses and progression through each stage of the tournament,’ the ICC release said.
Interestingly, Afghanistan, USA and Australia which wrapped up their campaign without stepping into India going out before Super 8s, all took home $309,808 ( ₹2,85,94,674 or 2.85 cricket). Most top Australians will make over an IPL summer individually than this team sum.
West Indies finished with $538,269 (₹4,96,81,179 or 4.96 crore), while Pakistan which trudged from one poor show to next before winning a legit thriller against Sri Lanka pocketed $522,692 (₹4,82,43,452 or 4.82 cr). Zimbabwe – despite their resurgent March into Super 8s after defeating Australia, made $491,538 ( ₹ 4,53,67,998 or 4.53 cr).
Scotland finished marginally ahead of Ireland in prize earnings with $278,654 (₹2,57,19,220). Ireland took home $271,731 (2.5 crore).. Italy, Netherlands, UAE, Nepal, some with solitary wins took home $256,154 (₹2,36,42,514 or 2.36 cricket), while Canada, Namibia, Oman had to be content with participation prize of $225,000 (₹ 2,07,67,061 or 2.07 cr)
The gross prize money spanned across the group stage, Super 8s, semi-finals and final, and was calculated prior to any applicable tax compliance or deductions, the ICC release said.
However, BCCI on the other hand announced whopping 131 crores to India for winning the World Cup. Secreatary Devajit Saikia confirmed the announcement earlier in the week and said: “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign. While ICC have awarded the world cup winners with USD 2.34 million (INR 21.5 crore).
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.