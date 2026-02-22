India’s 12-match T20 World Cup winning streak ended by South Africa in Ahmedabad

Before this game, the Men in Blue were unbeaten in the last 12 T20 World Cup games, which also include the 2024 T20 World Cup in their title-winning run in the USA and the Caribbean Islands.

By: Sports Desk
1 min readUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 10:48 PM IST
India lost to South Africa by 76 runs in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game. (PHOTO: AP)India lost to South Africa by 76 runs in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game. (PHOTO: AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

South Africa gave Suryakumar Yadav-led India a reality check, thrashing them by 76 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, ending India’s 12-match winning streak in the T20 World Cup. Incidentally, this is also India’s first loss in 19 games in the ICC event, with the previous loss coming against Australia at the same venue in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Before this game, the Men in Blue were unbeaten in the last 12 T20 World Cup games, which also include the 2024 T20 World Cup in their title-winning run in the USA and the Caribbean Islands.

India had beaten the same opponent, Aiden Markram’s South Africa, to lift the 2024 T20 World Cup.

More to follow…

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs SA
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup | Jasprit Bumrah’s magical slower ball: The last thing Ryan Rickleton saw was a doorknob turning
Jasprit bumrah India vs South Africa
T20 World Cup, Super 8s: Expectant Sri Lanka's hopes dashed as they throw away golden chance to beat a still tentative England
Will Jacks and Phil Salt in action for England against Sri Lanka during T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Kandy. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
SA snap India's undefeated streak, waltz to 76-run victory in Super 8 encounter
India vs South Africa
Live: Man killed after entering perimeter of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence
trump mar-a-lago residence
Mammootty-Sumalatha’s blockbuster was born from an astrologer’s prediction; Joshiy was initially sceptical to direct it
Although the crime drama might now feel like just another mainstream movie, a closer look and analysis, against the backdrop of the cinema of its era, would prove that it was a risky project, especially for Mammootty.
Allu Arjun’s co-star, whose 10 films as lead actress earned $45 million, traded stardom for corporate life
deeksha seth
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs SA
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Trump, tariffs
'No fad diets or crazy workouts': Gastroenterologist shares guide to losing stubborn belly fat at home in 3 easy steps
Doctor fat loss tips
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News