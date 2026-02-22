India’s 12-match T20 World Cup winning streak ended by South Africa in Ahmedabad

South Africa gave Suryakumar Yadav-led India a reality check, thrashing them by 76 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, ending India’s 12-match winning streak in the T20 World Cup. Incidentally, this is also India’s first loss in 19 games in the ICC event, with the previous loss coming against Australia at the same venue in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Before this game, the Men in Blue were unbeaten in the last 12 T20 World Cup games, which also include the 2024 T20 World Cup in their title-winning run in the USA and the Caribbean Islands.