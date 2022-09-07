scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

South Africa’s defeat to England can open doors for India to the WTC Final

India, who have defeated New Zealand and Sri Lanka at home during this Championship cycle, lost out on some crucial points away from home.

India captain Rohit Sharma. (AP Photo)

With the three-match series level at 1-1, England and South Africa will lock horns at the Oval with everything to play for. Not just for the series but also for the small matter of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

For the hosts, who currently sit in the bottom half of the table (7th), a win would mean keeping the fairly unlikely hopes for the final still alive. For Dean Elgar & co, who sit only below Australia in the table, a defeat will not harm their current standings but will definitely open things up a bit for the three Asian teams sitting below them.

Sri Lanka (53.33%), India (52.08%), and Pakistan (51.85%) occupy the third, fourth and fifth slot respectively, and have the most to benefit from with South Africa (66.67%) losing a series.

The Proteas are also scheduled to visit top placed Australia (70%) later this year. A three-match series that has the potential to make either or both the participants lose out on WTC percentage points.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 carsPremium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

India, who have defeated New Zealand and Sri Lanka at home during this Championship cycle, lost out on some crucial points away from home as they lost the three-match series in South Africa (2-1) and drew the five-match contest in England (2-2).

The Rohit Sharma led team still have an away series to play against Bangladesh and a home series against Australia.

Oval to pip Lord’s for WTC Final

The Oval could pip the Lord’s as the venue for the upcoming World Test Championship final. The date for the 2023 World Test Championship is yet to be decided, which will most likely feature Australia and South Africa, as they occupy the top two places in the league. Pre-existing commercial agreements at Lord’s are understood to be proving problematic – the ICC requires a “clean” venue for its own sponsors and partners.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 04:27:52 pm
Next Story

Kylian Mbappé is coming for it all

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Delhi court sends ex-NSE CEO Ravi Narain to two-day ED custody
Money laundering case

Delhi court sends ex-NSE CEO Ravi Narain to two-day ED custody

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals
Watch

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals

No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for at least 2 years: Education Minister

No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for at least 2 years: Education Minister

Saamana editorial supports Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, slams BJP

Saamana editorial supports Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, slams BJP

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Premium
Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Rohit Sharma, IND vs SL
IND vs SL in pics | India lose to Sri Lanka, stare at elimination
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 07: Latest News