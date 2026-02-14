T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram’s stylish 86 powers South Africa’s dominant seven-wicket win over New Zealand

Aiden Markram produced the most decisive innings of his T20I career, smashing his way to an unbeaten 86 off 44 balls to play a central role in the Proteas’ seven-wicket win.

Written by: Shankar Narayan
Feb 14, 2026
South Africa captain Aiden Markram slammed 86 against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group D fixture in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
From an early age, Aiden Markram had been earmarked for greatness by his coaches, Ray Jennings in particular, who told The Cricket Monthly in 2018, “I was instantly impressed, not only with Aiden’s batting but with his mannerism and attitude. You can just tell when you’ve got a special player.”

Despite facing resistance at the time, Jennings backed the young right-hander and deemed him good enough to lead South Africa at the 2014 Under-19 World Cup. More than a decade later, that conviction continues to look prophetic. On Saturday, in the heavyweight T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, Markram produced the most decisive innings of his T20I career, smashing his way to an unbeaten 86 off 44 balls to play a central role in the Proteas’ seven-wicket win.

Chasing 176 for victory, the 31-year-old wasted no time asserting his dominance. He took Lockie Ferguson apart in his very first over, plundering 12 runs, the highlight a sumptuous inside-out six over cover that soared into the stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

What followed was even more emphatic. The next over yielded 20 runs as Markram unfurled a pair of towering sixes – the second a breathtaking back-foot punch that rocketed deep into the stands and brought the sizable Ahmedabad crowd to its feet.

Yet the hallmark of his innings was not brute force alone, but precision. This was controlled aggression. Markram trusted his timing, pierced the gaps effortlessly and punished anything remotely loose. The New Zealand attack, disciplined for much of the tournament, suddenly found itself stretched in all directions.

Even as Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton threatened brisk starts without converting them into substantial scores, Markram refused to relent. He brought up the joint-fastest fifty of the tournament – off just 19 balls in the seventh over – with a towering straight six off his counterpart Mitchell Santner.

By then, the contest had tilted decisively. With every boundary, Markram vindicated his decision at the toss to bowl first, the surface clearly easing under lights and allowing stroke-makers to trust the bounce.

The assault did not slow after the landmark. South Africa surged to 132/3 at the halfway stage, turning what had begun as a competitive chase of 176 into a statement of authority. In the company of David Miller, Markram ensured there were no late stumbles, calmly steering South Africa home and maintaining their unbeaten start to the tournament.

Jansen dents NZ

Earlier, New Zealand’s explosive opening pair of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert had walked out with expectations soaring. Just a game prior, they had stitched together an unbroken 175-run stand against the UAE. Against a far sterner South African attack, however, the challenge was of a different magnitude – and Marco Jansen ensured the tone was set early.

South Africa pacer Marco Jansen picked four wickets against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group D fixture in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The left-arm seamer ripped through the top order, removing Allen, Seifert and Rachin Ravindra to reduce New Zealand to 58/3 inside the powerplay.

The plan against Seifert was clear. Jansen went short, forcing an edge through to de Kock as the opener departed for 13 in the fourth over. Allen, destructive in the previous outing, was undone by a cleverly floated delivery, managing only a mistimed stroke to mid-off for 31. Ravindra, who had fallen for a duck in the tournament opener against Afghanistan, began brightly with a four and a six in his first seven balls but could not convert the start, walking back for 13.

With the innings wobbling, the responsibility shifted to Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell. The pair began cautiously before shifting gears in the middle overs. The decisive phase came between the 11th and 13th overs, when they plundered 39 runs through calculated aggression, briefly swinging momentum back in New Zealand’s favour.

At 131/3 after 13 overs, the Blackcaps had staged a recovery. But just as the partnership began to look threatening, Markram turned once more to Jansen – and the move paid off immediately. Chapman fell for 48, ending a 74-run stand that had revived the innings.

The breakthrough allowed South Africa to tighten their grip. The bowlers executed their plans with discipline, stacking dot balls and denying easy boundaries in the death overs. The squeeze at the end ensured that New Zealand could not fully capitalise on the platform they had rebuilt.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 175/7 after 20 overs (Mark Chapman 48, Daryl Mitchell 32; Marco Jansen 4/40) lost to South Africa 178/3 in 17.1 overs (Aiden Markram 86 not out) by 7 wickets.

Feb 14: Latest News