Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

South Africa defeat England by 340 runs, level series

Duanne Olivier wrapped it up for South Africa with two wickets in two balls, while seamer Vernon Philander and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj collected three wickets each.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 17, 2017 9:08:53 pm
South Africa responded strongly on Day 4 and picked up all ten wickets before the day was over. (Source: AP)
Top News

The South African team took full advantage of a lacklustre England batting display to secure a comprehensive 340-run win in the second test.  Chasing 474 to win England were bowled out for a paltry 133. With this win, the Proteas levelled the series 1-1 and with two games left to play the series is once again wide open.

It may be recalled here that England had won the first Test at Lords by 211 runs. But South Africa responded strongly on Day 4 and picked up all ten wickets before the end of days play. For the hosts, none of the batsmen stood tall and took the responsibility of hanging in the middle. Not a single batsman surpassed the score of 50.

For South Africa, Vernon Philander and Chris Morris were the wrecker-in-chiefs. In their spells, they went through the England top-order and Morris took two key wickets which included that of skipper Joe Root and Alastair Cook. From thereon England could never recover from the setback and lost their last six wickets for 49 runs. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj also picked up three wickets. For his brilliant bowling performance, Vernon Philander has duly rewarded the man of the match.

After receiving the award, Philander said, “We were all disappointed after the Lord’s Test match and needed to do something better here. Going into that Test I was a bit cold with the ankle injury that I sustained playing for Sussex. Over here, I got my groove back. Once you get the rhythm going, you need to make the most of it. All the bowlers have been significant in this match. An all round performance from the team today.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 