South Africa complete innings defeat of England in 1st Test

England was given a reality check in its new era under Ben Stokes as the team fell to defeat by South Africa by an innings and 12 runs inside three days in the first Test at Lord’s on Friday.
After taking a lead of 161 runs into the second innings, the Proteas dismissed England for 149 in 37.4 overs and went 1-0 ahead in the three-test series.
Under new captain Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum, England had swept a series 3-0 against New Zealand in June and also beaten India in a Test in July by taking an aggressive approach to its batting.
That didn’t work against South Africa and its hostile pace attack. England lost its 20 wickets in the match in a total of 82.4 overs.
Subscriber Only Stories
The South Africans resumed on 289-7 on Day 3 and were bowled out for 326 after an hour’s play.
England didn’t even make it to tea.
The second test starts Thursday in Manchester.
Russia’s watchdog imposes measures against TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord, Pinterest
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
Opinion | National integration has been weakening in India
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Man assaulted, his head shaved on ‘suspicion of theft’ in North Delhi
Non-bailable warrant against controversial godman Nithyananda
Shivpal’s swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Union Home Secretary Bhalla gets one more year in service, his third extension
‘I don’t like to keep my mouth shut’: Lili Reinhart explains why she criticised Kim Kardashian’s weight loss for Met Gala
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’ or ‘Dolo-650’ for UPSC CSE
Mani Ratnam: ‘SS Rajamouli has opened a door for all of us’
Paddy Considine on what to expect from Episode 1 of House Of The Dragon: ‘There’s sex, gore, and killings…’
Your Daily Wrap: CBI raids residence of Delhi Dy CM; BJP MLA detained in Hyderabad; and more
Uphill task at Tokyo Worlds
Mumbai Dug-up: Delay in Thackeray flyover extension work has commuters stuck in traffic jams for over an hour
China gives tacit nod to Pak’s move to scrap CPEC Authority amid reports of rift over tardy progress, security