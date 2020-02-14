South Africa call off proposed Pakistan tour citing workload

South Africa have postponed their T20I series in Pakistan, which was scheduled to be held in March. (File Photo) South Africa have postponed their T20I series in Pakistan, which was scheduled to be held in March. (File Photo)

South Africa have ruled out participation in a proposed T20 series in Pakistan following their India tour next month, citing players’ workload. The two countries will now reportedly find a window later in the year for the T20I series.

South Africa play three ODIs in India from March 12 to 18 and the tour of Pakistan for three T20s in Rawalpindi was planned in the last week of March. Rawalpindi had been suggested as the venue for the three T20Is.

With the Pakistan tour being postponed, the players from the South African team can join their IPL teams for this year’s season of the T20 league straightaway from the India series.

South Africa’s proposed tour would have followed last year’s series in Pakistan, which saw Sri Lanka visiting. Since 2009, when the Sri Lanka team bus was attacked in Pakistan, only Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have agreed to tour Pakistan. South Africa’s visit is set to thaw the tension further.

South Africa are currently playing T20s against England after competing in four Tests and three ODIs.

After the three T20s against England, the Proteas will host Australia for three ODIs and as many T20s with the last match ending on March 7, leaving less than a week in between for the series-opener in India at Dharamsala.

