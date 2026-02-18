South Africa brace for India test after cruising through group stage: ‘It’s a destructive line-up’
The Proteas will go into the India game with a perfect record in the group stage and though it will count for very little in the next phase of the ICC T20 World Cup, it will give them some confidence against the tournament favourites.
That’s what South African swashbuckler Dewald Brevis said the team’s approach will be as they prepare for their first Super Eight encounter, against co-hosts India, in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
The Proteas will go into that game with a perfect record in the group stage and though it will count for very little in the next phase of the ICC T20 World Cup, it will give them some confidence against the tournament favourites.
The Proteas may also take some lessons from the T20 series they played in India a few months ago and though they were at the receiving end of a 3-1 reversal, there would be a few lessons learnt. “It will be a fresh game on another surface,” Brevis said. “After the last series, my father pointed out that it was only a preparation for when we met India at the World Cup. In such matches, it’s important to look after the small things that can make a big difference.”
One of the key threats for South Africa in that game would be mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who has been a riddle for almost every batter who has faced him in the competition so far. Brevis has a simple ploy to tackle him.
“He (Varun) is a spin bowler. It’s important to watch him closely and react and play accordingly,” the 22-year-old, often compared with Proteas legend AB de Villiers for his talent and style of batting, said.
Brevis is among a host of South African cricketers who play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and are thus used to the conditions usually prevalent in this country. “If anything, the pitches in the IPL are a bit flatter than what we have seen in this World Cup. But they are still very good for batting.”
South Africa’s final group game, against the UAE at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, was their first in the competition away from Ahmedabad, where they will go back to confront Suryakumar Yadav’s troops. That could give them some understanding of the pitch and conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium, pace bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch said. “We have played at Ahmedabad and know how things are there. It’s now time to focus on the individuals.”
However, he didn’t single out any single player from South Africa’s next opponents for special attention. “It’s a destructive line-up. All their batsmen are very dangerous,” the 31-year-old said.
With Kagiso Rabada not being himself during much of the tournament, Bosch has had to do more of the heavy lifting with the ball – both in the Powerplay and at the death.
“It (death bowling) is certainly not fun, but having such great fast bowlers is such a luxury. It’s the first time we are all playing together and getting to know each other,” he said.
Story continues below this ad
When asked about the extra responsibility he has had to shoulder in the ongoing tournament, Bosch recited a phrase made famous by tennis legend Novak Djokovic. “Pressure is a privilege.”
Tushar Bhaduri is a highly experienced sports journalist with The Indian Express, based in Delhi. He has been a journalist for 25 years, with 20 of those dedicated to sports reporting.
Professional Background
Expertise: Tushar writes on a wide variety of sports, focusing on the "bigger picture" and identifying underlying trends that impact the sporting world.
Experience: He has covered numerous major global sporting events over his long career.
Writing Style: He is known for providing analytical depth, often exploring governance, sportsmanship, and tactical evolutions in games like cricket, golf, and hockey.
Recent Notable Articles (2025)
His recent work highlights his diverse interests, ranging from the business of golf to major international cricket tournaments:
Golf and Athlete Ventures:
"In turf battle of golf leagues, Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh in opposite camps" (Dec 11, 2025) — A piece on the rivalry between new golf leagues promoted by Indian cricket legends.
"Golf's glittering stars in India: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood... battle for $4million prize" (Oct 14, 2025) — Coverage of the biggest-ever golf tournament in India.
Cricket and World Cups:
"How rains in Colombo helped India stay alive in the ICC Women's World Cup" (Oct 22, 2025).
"Champions Trophy: How Glenn Maxwell brain-fade proved costly" (Mar 4, 2025) — Analysis of a critical turning point in the IND vs AUS match.
"IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In PBKS and RCB, the league's underachievers look to take one step closer" (May 28, 2025).
Thought Pieces and Policy:
"Sportsmanship is going out of fashion" (Oct 8, 2025) — An editorial on the blurring lines between passion and provocation across various sports like chess, golf, and cricket.
"Can the Italian Open really become the fifth Grand Slam in tennis?" (May 20, 2024).
Olympic Sports:
"Paris Olympics hockey: Why the defeat to Belgium ushers in hope and optimism for India" (Aug 1, 2024).
Topics of Interest
Tushar frequently writes about IPL strategy, ICC tournament planning, and profiles of rising stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He also maintains a keen interest in historical sports narratives, such as the legacy of Dhyan Chand. ... Read More