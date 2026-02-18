South Africa brace for India test after cruising through group stage: ‘It’s a destructive line-up’

‘Keep playing as we are.’

That’s what South African swashbuckler Dewald Brevis said the team’s approach will be as they prepare for their first Super Eight encounter, against co-hosts India, in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Proteas will go into that game with a perfect record in the group stage and though it will count for very little in the next phase of the ICC T20 World Cup, it will give them some confidence against the tournament favourites.

The Proteas may also take some lessons from the T20 series they played in India a few months ago and though they were at the receiving end of a 3-1 reversal, there would be a few lessons learnt. “It will be a fresh game on another surface,” Brevis said. “After the last series, my father pointed out that it was only a preparation for when we met India at the World Cup. In such matches, it’s important to look after the small things that can make a big difference.”