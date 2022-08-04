South Africa beats Ireland by 21 runs in 1st T20

August 4, 2022 2:30:55 pm
Half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram helped South Africa beat Ireland by 21 runs on Wednesday in the first of two Twenty20 internationals. Hendricks, who starred in his country’s recent series win over England, hit 74 from 53 balls during the day-night match in Bristol as the Proteas reached 211 for five.
The opener shared a third-wicket partnership of 112 with Markram, who hit 56 from just 27 deliveries. Spin bowler Gareth Delany claimed the wickets of Hendricks and Markram from consecutive balls in the 16th over.
In Ireland’s chase, No. 3 Lorcan Tucker managed seven fours and five sixes in an impressive knock of 78 from 38 deliveries, and George Dockrell added 43. The pair fell in the space of three balls, however, to Tabraiz Shamsi and Dwaine Pretorius respectively.
Ireland finished on 190 for nine. The second T20 is Friday.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait, says 'expected outcome was achieved'
Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi
SC asks EC not to decide on Team Shinde plea for now
Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-PacificPremium
Latest News
Mumbai: 709 kg mephedrone worth over Rs 1,400 crore seized, 5 arrested
Pakistan: 1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Lahore opened to public
Maharshtra: Proposal for drilling in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve gets National Board for Wildlife nod
Nancy Pelosi vows support to denuclearise North Korea, plans to visit Korea border
CWG 2022: Full list of India’s medal winners at the Birmingham Games so far
Court extends Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s ED custody until Monday
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Here’s why it is essential for the mother and the baby
Step inside Kajol’s decked-up vanity van as she begins her birthday celebrations
Bihar BPSC 66th CCE final results out, Sudhir Kumar is the topper
Man surprised by 9 elder siblings on his 60th birthday. Watch wholesome video
After Aditi Shankar, director Mysskin roped in for Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran
Swara Bhasker-starrer Jahaan Chaar Yaar to hit screens in September