scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

South Africa beats Ireland by 21 runs in 1st T20

Spin bowler Gareth Delany claimed the wickets of Hendricks and Markram from consecutive balls in the 16th over.

By: AP |
August 4, 2022 2:30:55 pm
Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram both after scoring centuries.( Twitter )

Half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram helped South Africa beat Ireland by 21 runs on Wednesday in the first of two Twenty20 internationals. Hendricks, who starred in his country’s recent series win over England, hit 74 from 53 balls during the day-night match in Bristol as the Proteas reached 211 for five.

The opener shared a third-wicket partnership of 112 with Markram, who hit 56 from just 27 deliveries. Spin bowler Gareth Delany claimed the wickets of Hendricks and Markram from consecutive balls in the 16th over.

In Ireland’s chase, No. 3 Lorcan Tucker managed seven fours and five sixes in an impressive knock of 78 from 38 deliveries, and George Dockrell added 43. The pair fell in the space of three balls, however, to Tabraiz Shamsi and Dwaine Pretorius respectively.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Ireland finished on 190 for nine. The second T20 is Friday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 02:30:55 pm

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait, says 'expected outcome was achieved'

2

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

3

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

4

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

5

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

SC asks EC not to decide on Team Shinde plea for now
Who is the real Sena?

SC asks EC not to decide on Team Shinde plea for now

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific
An Expert Explains

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Premium
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A ‘reversible’ form of death? Scientists revive cells in dead pigs' organs

A ‘reversible’ form of death? Scientists revive cells in dead pigs' organs

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022, CWG, India's medal tally, India at CWG 2022, Tejaswin Shankar, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Tulika Maan, Saurav Ghosal
CWG 2022, Day 6 | In Pics: India add 5 more medals to its tally
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 04: Latest News