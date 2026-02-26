T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi power South Africa past West Indies; India semifinal equation simplify

Aiden Markram led by example with a fiery fifty after Lungi Ngidi broke West Indies’ middle order as South Africa continued their menacing winning run with a 9-wicket win over West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. With this result, India’s path to the semifinal has become much clearer, with net run rate not coming into play.

Now, with just wins over Zimbabwe and West Indies in their last two Super 8 games, would suffice for India’s qualification to the semifinal alongside South Africa from Super 8 Group 1.

South Africa made a mockery of the 177-run chase, overhauling the target in just 16.1 overs to reach four points and get very close to qualification for the semifinals. They would still need to wait for the India vs Zimbabwe game to officially qualify.