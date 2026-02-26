T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram’s 82, Lungi Ngidi’s 3/30 help South Africa thrash West Indies and put ball in India’s court

Nearly eight years ago, Virat Kohli had seen a talent so good that he took to Twitter and posted a simple line of praise. “Aiden Markram is a delight to watch!” he wrote in March 2018.

Almost a decade later, Markram, now leading South Africa at the T20 World Cup, vindicated those words with an unbeaten captain’s innings of 82 in 46 balls that powered his side to a commanding nine-wicket win over the West Indies in Ahmedabad, that took a lot of pressure on co-hosts India, who were preparing to take on Zimbabwe in Chennai.

The innings had all the ingredients of a typical Markram knock, but two shots stood out. The first came in the second over, when Romario Shepherd dug one in short. Markram did not rock back; instead, he met the bounce head-on and pulled off the front foot, sending the ball soaring into the stands behind mid-wicket for six.

It was a statement shot, but not a one-off.

In the fifth over, Matthew Forde tried something similar. Once again, Markram read the length early, got on top of the bounce and produced another front-foot pull that sailed over the rope.

Between those two highlights, Markram’s innings gathered momentum quickly. Boundaries flowed both in front of and behind square as he manipulated angles and pace with assurance. He brought up his half-century in just 27 balls, anchoring South Africa’s response in the chase of 177 with authority.

He and Quinton de Kock added 95 runs in just eight overs and took the game away from the West Indies very quickly. De Kock fell for 47, but by then the platform had been firmly laid.

Markram carried on, combining composure with aggression and ensured there was no late stutter. In partnership with Ryan Rickelton, he steered South Africa towards the target, and also eased the pressure on India, who needed to win their last two Super Eights matches to reach the semifinals.

Ngidi shines

Yet, before Markram’s batting sealed the result, the victory had already been shaped by South Africa’s bowlers – and Lungi Ngidi in particular.

Long before he became a match-shaping fast bowler on the global stage, the stories that shaped Ngidi came from home in the Kloof region near Durban. His parents had grown up in South Africa, where racism was not a distant memory but a daily reality, and the lessons they shared left a deep imprint on him.

“My dad was a petrol attendant, and a white customer wouldn’t even put the money in his hand. He just threw it on the floor,” Ngidi recalled in an interview with The Guardian in 2022.

“I don’t think I’ll ever lose that story. It was just so degrading. For my dad to go on in life as if everything’s fine took a lot of courage… the stories they shared were eye-opening and painful to hear, because those scars never really close up.”

For much of this tournament, the conversation around Ngidi had revolved around his slower ball – a variation he had been sharpening with help from T20 specialists like Dwayne Bravo to adapt to Indian conditions.

But on Thursday, the 29-year-old showed that the new ball could still be his most potent weapon, finishing with figures of 3/30 and setting the tone for South Africa’s dominance.

The key was the length.

Ngidi’s first wicket came through subtle angles. Moving wider on the crease, he shaped the ball back into Brandon King, drawing him into a defensive push that only produced a faint edge to the wicketkeeper. Soon after, a similar hard-length delivery outside off accounted for Roston Chase, who hung his bat out and dragged an under-edge onto the stumps as the bounce surprised him, leaving West Indies reeling at 44/4 inside the Powerplay.

The pressure never relented. Ngidi struck again when Rovman Powell tried to take on a short-of-length ball outside off, driving on the rise but straight to cover, where Dewald Brevis completed the catch. Three wickets, each created through persistence with those uncomfortable lengths that denied the batters any rhythm.

From the other end, Kagiso Rabada provided the perfect foil. Going through an indifferent run in the tournament, Rabada found rhythm by hitting similar hard lengths, removing Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer cheaply. Together, the pair resisted the temptation to chase swing with fuller deliveries, instead relying on bounce and seam movement to keep the West Indies under pressure. It took a T20 World Cup record stand for the eighth wicket between Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd to rescue West Indies from 83/7 and take them to a competitive, but eventually inadequate, score.

Brief Scores: West Indies 176/8 in 20 overs (Romario Shepherd 52, Jason Holder 49; Lungi Ngidi 3/30, Kagiso Rabada 2/22) lost to South Africa 177/1 in 16.1 overs (Aiden Markram 82 not out, Ryan Rickelton 45 not out) by 9 wickets.