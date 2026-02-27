From South Africa’s demolition of West Indies to India getting the job done in Chennai: How a perfect day unfolded for Surya’s side

With South Africa producing a nine-wicket demolition job against West Indies in the evening game in Ahmedabad, and India thrashing Zimbabwe by 72 runs in Chennai after that, Thursday turned out to be a perfect day for the Men in Blue as they moved one step closer to a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Here’s how a perfect day unfolded for India:

Proteas’ dream start: Fresh from smashing Zimbabwe’s bowling attack all around the Wankhede Stadium, much was expected of the West Indies’ powerful batting lineup. But Kagiso Rabada pegged them back early to pick up two wickets in the third over. Within the first hour of play, WI were reduced to 83/7 with most of their big hitters back in the pavilion.