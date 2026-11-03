How South Africa beating Australia enhances India’s WTC final prospects

Ideally, said Shubman Gill, he would have preferred the ODIs to happen before the T20Is, so that the players needn’t be rested for the Tests that immediately follows the ODI series. “If it had been one-day first, then T20, and then Test, we could have played all five [ODI] matches [with our strongest squad], but [we couldn’t do this] because the gap between the one-day [series] and Test matches was very small,” he told reporters in Auckland before the first ODI.

But the two-Test matches have suddenly become important after South Africa toppled Australia in an intense series. “The WTC scenario has become very interesting,” Gill observed. “The series that happened between Australia and South Africa was really interesting, and has balanced the table very nicely. Hopefully if we play well in the Test series here, and then we play Australia at home, that gives us a chance of playing in the final,” he added.