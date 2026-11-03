How South Africa beating Australia enhances India’s WTC final prospects

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Ideally, said Shubman Gill, he would have preferred the ODIs to happen before the T20Is, so that the players needn’t be rested for the Tests that immediately follows the ODI series. “If it had been one-day first, then T20, and then Test, we could have played all five [ODI] matches [with our strongest squad], but [we couldn’t do this] because the gap between the one-day [series] and Test matches was very small,” he told reporters in Auckland before the first ODI.
But the two-Test matches have suddenly become important after South Africa toppled Australia in an intense series. “The WTC scenario has become very interesting,” Gill observed. “The series that happened between Australia and South Africa was really interesting, and has balanced the table very nicely. Hopefully if we play well in the Test series here, and then we play Australia at home, that gives us a chance of playing in the final,” he added.
India are fourth on the WTC table, and are still outsiders to qualify for the final. Former champions New Zealand (72.22 percent) helm the table, followed by South Africa (71.43) and Australia (69.33), who were table-toppers before their defeat at the hands of the Proteas. However, if India (51.22). However, if India beat New Zealand and then thrash an anarchic Australia in the five-Test series, they could barge in. The task of beating New Zealand, who India last beat at home in 2009, looks like a demonic ask. If India win both Tests, their PCT will spike to 58.97. A defeat though would practically end their hopes, as it would drop to 43.59.
However, New Zealand are touring Australia for a four-Test series later this year. They have not tasted a series win since 1986 Down Under, and if they continue their historic trend, their win percentage could drop significantly. A few dropped points from Australia’s haul wouldn’t harm India either. Soon after, Sri Lanka visits New Zealand for a two-Test series.
South Africa’s route is not without challenges either. Bangladesh is next in line, but soon after England would drop by for a three-Test series.