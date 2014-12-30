Rain plays spoilsport, South Africa-West Indies Test ends in a draw

SA lead the 3-match series after victory by an innings and 220 runs in the first Test in Pretoria. (Source: AP)

South Africa’s hopes of victory on day five of the second Test against West Indies were thwarted on Tuesday by heavy overnight rain and a wet outfield which prevented any play.

The top-ranked Proteas had hoped to wrap up the West Indian first innings with the tourists on 275 for nine before scoring quickly to set up a testing afternoon for the visitors to survive.

But the weather, which allowed for just 201 overs out of a scheduled 450 in the Test, caused a disappointing end with West Indies still 142 runs behind the hosts’ first-innings score of 417 for eight declared.

“To get 400 on the board was a good effort. Losing as much time in the game is disappointing, but that’s the way it goes,” said South Africa captain Hashim Amla at the post-match presentation.

“The wicket was better to bat on and with the time we lost in the match, when we were batting we tried to make a game of it.”

Both sides will take positives into Friday’s final Test in Cape Town.

There were welcome centuries for struggling Proteas opener Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis, and the manner in which their bowling attack ran through the West Indies middle and lower order to take seven wickets for 44 runs was also a plus point.

Morne Morkel was especially threatening and took four for 69 to earn special praise from his captain.

“Morne has been doing exceptionally well for us for quite a while,” Amla said.

“He doesn’t always get the accolades he deserves, but he is the guy that puts in the hard yards. In this game he bowled exceptionally well again.”

The touring side also have reasons to smile after gutsy, battling centuries from man of the match Kraigg Brathwaite and Marlon Samuels, who were superb against a barrage of hostile fast bowling.

“Marlon got a brilliant hundred and young Kraigg as well, but we weren’t able to carry on from that start and our batting faltered,” captain Denesh Ramdin said, before adding that the dropped catches and missed stumping on day one were also a worry.

“We bowled in the right areas and created some chances, but in the fielding department we need to do some work, we didn’t execute well enough there.”

South Africa lead the three-match series after victory by an innings and 220 runs in the first Test in Pretoria.

