South Africa ‘A’ feast on Board President’s inexperienced attack in warm-up game

South Africa A feasted on Board President’s inexperienced bowling attack to amass 389 for two on the first day of their two-day warm-up match in Bangalore on Monday.

Opting to bat, the visitors rode centuries by Sarel Erwee (117 retired hurt) and Zubayr Hamza (104 batting), to pile up a formidable score against what can be called a fourth-string bowling attack.

At stumps at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Rassie van der Dussen (35) was giving Hamza company.

Skipper Khaya Zondo contributed 67 while opener Pieter Malan made 51 in the run feast.

Preparing to face India A, the visiting South Africans started on a strong note, putting on 161 runs for the first wicket.

Malan was dismissed by Jalaj Saxena after the batsman struck seven boundaries in an 84-ball knock.

Another big partnership followed as Erwee and Hamza added 155 runs for the second wicket, even as the Board President’s players toiled through the day.

Erwee hit 17 boundaries and a six in his 137-ball innings, while Hamza found the fence 13 times and cleared it once.

Zondo smashed 11 fours before his stay in the middle was brought to an end by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja in the 72nd over.

