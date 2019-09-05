South Africa A beat India A by four runs via VJD method

Shikhar Dhawan’s 43-ball 52 went in vain as India ‘A’ suffered a narrow four-run loss to South Africa ‘A’ in the rain-curtailed fourth unofficial ODI in Thiruvananthpuram on Thursday.

Dhawan returned to some form with a much-needed fifty and Shivam Dube contributed 31, but India ‘A’ struggled to stitch partnerships while chasing a revised target of 193 in 25 overs under the VJD method.

For South Africa ‘A’, Anrich Nortje (3/36), Marco Jansen (3/25) and Lutho Sipamla (3/55) took three wickets each. India resumed their innings at 56 for 1 in 7.4 overs on Thursday after rain pushed the match to the reserve day. But despite nine wickets in hand, the hosts could not knock off the 137 runs from 17.2 overs, thus losing a chance to notch up their fourth successive win.

Here’s how the 4th One Day between India A and South Africa fared. South Africa A won by 4 runs (DLS), the series now stands at 3-1 with one more One Day to go. pic.twitter.com/EuxGaA3RfQ — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 5, 2019

In the rain-curtailed match, South Africa A scored 137 for 1 in 25 overs. The target was revised to 193 by VJD method. Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored his half-century but lost his wicket shortly after that. Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer kept India A in the hunt. The brought down the asking rate to almost run-a-ball but ‘Man of the match’ Anrich Nortje got their wickets which led to a major batting collapse as hosts lost six wickets for just 17 runs. Rahul Chahar’s cameo India A back in the chase but fell short of four runs.

Brief Score: South Africa ‘A’: 137 for 1 in 25 overs (Reeza Hendricks 60, Matthew Breetzke 25, Heinrich Klaasen 21 not out; Rahul Chahar 1/18)

India ‘A’: 188 for 9 in 25 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 52; Marco Jansen 3/25