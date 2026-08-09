We’ve shown we can win finals, no pressure of winning home World Cup: Rabada

The men’s ODI World Cup returns to South Africa next year, with the country having last hosted it in 2003. At the time, they had co-hosted the tournament with Zimbabwe and Kenya and this time, it is with Zimbabwe and Namibia. South Africa’s ace fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has said that the Proteas don’t feel any pressure to win this tournament but have a quiet confidence in their beliefs having won the last World Test Championship final.

South Africa have also finished runners-up in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the semi-final in 2026 and in the 2023 World Cup before that. “We’ve shown that we can go and play in finals and in the semi-finals,” Rabada is quoted as saying by the ICC. “It’s just about that last step. So the confidence is there. The belief is most definitely there, just about going that one extra step.”