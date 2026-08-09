We’ve shown we can win finals, no pressure of winning home World Cup: Rabada

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The men’s ODI World Cup returns to South Africa next year, with the country having last hosted it in 2003. At the time, they had co-hosted the tournament with Zimbabwe and Kenya and this time, it is with Zimbabwe and Namibia. South Africa’s ace fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has said that the Proteas don’t feel any pressure to win this tournament but have a quiet confidence in their beliefs having won the last World Test Championship final.
South Africa have also finished runners-up in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the semi-final in 2026 and in the 2023 World Cup before that. “We’ve shown that we can go and play in finals and in the semi-finals,” Rabada is quoted as saying by the ICC. “It’s just about that last step. So the confidence is there. The belief is most definitely there, just about going that one extra step.”
“One World Cup moment from the past that I’ll never forget, because I’m a bowler, I’m going to go to the bowlers’ club was Wasim Akram against England in the final,” Rabada said.
“Him just cleaning up (the stumps) and putting on a show to take it home for his country and showing the passion and the skill.
“He was fast, had so much skill, and just had this presence, this heightened energy about him that he was there to play.”
South Africa’s victory in the 2025 WTC Final was a significant step in them getting rid of the infamous ‘Chokers’ tag, one that has come from them underperforming in tournaments over the years despite fielding strong teams. Rabada feels that this World Cup will be about defending their territory at home. “Well, I think there’s a lot more to it at the moment with us hosting it. It’s almost like freedom as well. I don’t feel the pressure of us playing at home and feeling the need to win it.
“It’s almost like, we’re at home and we’re going to defend this fortress. And that’s what it means to me. It’s about representing the badge.”
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