Sourav Ganguly urges India selectors to bring Mohammed Shami back: ‘He looks fit and sharp’

Mohammed Shami seems to have carried forward the form he showed in domestic cricket into the Indian Premier League (IPL), with his early performances this season for the Lucknow Super Giants turning quite a few heads. Shami Shami boasts an economy of just 4.62 in the two matches that he has played for LSG thus far and has taken three wickets. He played a pivotal role in LSG’s first win of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has said that his performances show that Shami deserves to be called back to the Indian team. “He should be bowling at the other end of (Jasprit) Bumrah, nowhere else. That’s how good he is. We all saw that spell the other night against Sunrisers Hyderabad — four overs, nine runs against two of the best T20 players, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. That was phenomenal,” Ganguly is quoted as saying by PTI.