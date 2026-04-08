Sourav Ganguly urges India selectors to bring Mohammed Shami back: ‘He looks fit and sharp’

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Mohammed Shami seems to have carried forward the form he showed in domestic cricket into the Indian Premier League (IPL), with his early performances this season for the Lucknow Super Giants turning quite a few heads. Shami Shami boasts an economy of just 4.62 in the two matches that he has played for LSG thus far and has taken three wickets. He played a pivotal role in LSG’s first win of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has said that his performances show that Shami deserves to be called back to the Indian team. “He should be bowling at the other end of (Jasprit) Bumrah, nowhere else. That’s how good he is. We all saw that spell the other night against Sunrisers Hyderabad — four overs, nine runs against two of the best T20 players, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. That was phenomenal,” Ganguly is quoted as saying by PTI.
Shami was adjudged Player of the Match in the game against SRH for his figures of 2/9 in four overs. “He had a strong Ranji Trophy season for Bengal. I still remember that semifinal, even though Bengal lost, he picked eight wickets. He was instrumental in taking the team that far,” said Ganguly.
The 35-year-old Shami’s injury was seen as a major reason as to why India lost the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, Shami’s return after that series was short-lived. The pacer hasn’t played for India since March last year. He has expressed frustration repeatedly in the time since of not being picked in the side despite his performances in domestic cricket, Shami took 67 wickets across formats for Bengal.
“I’m very happy he wants to continue playing in the Ranji Trophy. It’s tough for a fast bowler, but there’s nothing better than watching Mohammed Shami run in with the new ball.” Ganguly said Shami looked at the top of his fitness.
“I still believe he should play for India. Hopefully, his time will come again because he’s that good. When the ball comes out with that upright seam, it’s a treat to watch. He looks fit and sharp. After bowling consistently for months, you naturally get into peak condition – no training matches that. I wish him all the best and would love to see him back in India colours.”
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