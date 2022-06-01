Sourav Ganguly’s tweet sparks speculation over his future, BCCI says he is still president

BCCI on Wednesday quashed speculation that Sourav Ganguly will be stepping down from his role as board president. BCCI secretary Jay Shah told news agency ANI that Ganguly is still BCCI president after a cryptic tweet by the former Indian cricket team captain sparked intense speculation over his future.

Ganguly, hinting at a new “chapter of his life”, said that he was “planning to start something” to help a lot of people.

“Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life,” tweeted Ganguly.

Moments after he posted this tweet, social media was rife with speculation that Ganguly was hinting at resigning from his post. However, Shah said that “Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of BCCI”.

Ganguly is the 39th and current president of the Board of Cricket Control in India.