Sourav Ganguly to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday

Sourav Ganguly was seen at the Eden Gardens last Wednesday. On Saturday, he was admitted to hospital. He is expected to be discharged on Wednesday. (Instagram: @SouravGanguly)

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is “doing well” and would be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, Woodlands Hospital MD & CEO Dr Rupali Basu told mediapersons on Tuesday.

“Mr Sourav Ganguly admitted under care of Dr Saroj Mandal, Dr Soutik Panda and Dr Saptarshi Basu is doing well, as clinically expected by all of us. He slept well, he had his breakfast, he spoke to us and he is seen by his team of doctors. Dr Devi Shetty is here and he has not only spent his time with Sourav, but he has spent his time with our doctors physically today,” Dr Basu said.

She added: “We reconfirm the consensus decision from the very experienced medical board with 13 members and two expert opinions, total 15 doctors from abroad and India, that we have decided that Sourav will be discharged from hospital tomorrow January 6, 2021. He will be on oral medications and will be monitored by doctors and nurses on a daily basis at home. Sourav of course will be ready for the next course of procedures or medical interventions after about two to three weeks.”

READ | ‘Maybe it is the stress…’: Former teammates shocked about ‘fit’ Sourav Ganguly’s heart issues

The BCCI president and former India captain underwent angioplasty on his right coronary artery after he suffered a heart attack on Saturday.

Cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty praised the medical care that Ganguly received at Woodlands and said he (Ganguly) didn’t have any major problem. “This is the problem which most Indians experience at some point of their time, blockage in the coronary artery. Did he have heart damage? No. He had a blockage and he was getting some discomfort, but at the right time he landed in the right hospital and he had the right treatment. His heart today is as strong as it was when Sourav was 20 years old. He has a very, very strong heart. Will this event have any impact on his life for the future? Certainly not,” Dr Shetty told mediapersons, adding: “He is going to lead a normal life like anybody else. This event shouldn’t affect his lifestyle or life span. Sourav can get back to work from home as soon as he reaches home.”

Dr Shetty stressed on doing preventive health checkups. “Sourav’s incident has shaken the world. People think a 48-year-old man, athletic like Sourav, who doesn’t drink, doesn’t smoke, has no vices, a fit man; how can he ever develop heart attack? This is the true reality of India. The kind of lifestyle we lead irrespective of how strict you are with your lifestyle, irrespective of how athletic you are; you can still develop a heart attack if you do not undergo a preventive check-up at regular intervals.

READ | Adani Wilmar pauses cooking oil ads featuring Sourav Ganguly

“If Sourav had a simple test like a CT scan or any of those various scans which can done in virtually any street of this country, this incident of heart attack could have been predicted 15-20 years ahead. This is the message every Indian must understand. It doesn’t matter how fit you are, unless you have gone through a preventive check-up at least once a year or once in two years, none of us is spared from this episode,” Dr Shetty said.