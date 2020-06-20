scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 20, 2020
COVID19

No pictures of you bowling that week: Sourav Ganguly, Nasser Hussain engage in hilarious banter

On his debut, Sourav Ganguly, the medium-pacer took the help of bowling-friendly English conditions and made Nasser Hussain his maiden Test victim

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 20, 2020 3:11:40 pm
Nasser Hussain and Sourav Ganguly (Source: Youtube screengrab)

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly remembered his Test debut against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in 1996. Ganguly posted a collage of his pictures from the debut on his Twitter when he scored his maiden Test century including the photo of his teammates clapping from the iconic Lord’s balcony.

However, on June 20 Ganguly did not get to bat as former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin won the toss and elected to field first. Ganguly, the medium-pacer used the bowling-friendly English conditions and made Nasser Hussain his maiden Test victim.

Hussain started a little banter on Twitter thanking Ganguly for not including the photos of his bowling in the collage.

The current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President too came up with a cheeky reply.

Ganguly took two wickets in the first innings including Hussain and Graeme Hick. In the second innings, he took the wicket of wicketkeeper-batsman Jack Russell.

The 47-year-old then shared a photo with Hussain holding the famous NatWest Trophy.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif joined the conversation as well reminding Hussain called him a “bus driver”.

The two skippers also talked about the times when Ganguly used to make Hussain wait for the coin toss. The two were involved in the epic final encounter where India chased down 326 at Lord’s to win the NatWest series.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Argentina’s poor put their football dreams on hold
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 20: Latest News