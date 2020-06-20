No pictures of you bowling that week: Sourav Ganguly, Nasser Hussain engage in hilarious banter

Nasser Hussain and Sourav Ganguly (Source: Youtube screengrab) Nasser Hussain and Sourav Ganguly (Source: Youtube screengrab)

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly remembered his Test debut against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in 1996. Ganguly posted a collage of his pictures from the debut on his Twitter when he scored his maiden Test century including the photo of his teammates clapping from the iconic Lord’s balcony.

However, on June 20 Ganguly did not get to bat as former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin won the toss and elected to field first. Ganguly, the medium-pacer used the bowling-friendly English conditions and made Nasser Hussain his maiden Test victim.

Hussain started a little banter on Twitter thanking Ganguly for not including the photos of his bowling in the collage.

Made my debut today .. life’s best moment @bcci pic.twitter.com/2S9VLSSVzE — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

The current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President too came up with a cheeky reply.

I always protect my dear friends @nassercricket — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

Ganguly took two wickets in the first innings including Hussain and Graeme Hick. In the second innings, he took the wicket of wicketkeeper-batsman Jack Russell.

The 47-year-old then shared a photo with Hussain holding the famous NatWest Trophy.

Hi Nass .. when was this picture taken .. losing memory with old age 🤔…need my mates help @nassercricket pic.twitter.com/LtVUFxw5N2 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif joined the conversation as well reminding Hussain called him a “bus driver”.

Hi @nassercricket I think you called someone a ‘bus driver.’ And in the end we all saw Dada’s 8-pack abs at the Lord’s balcony 😉 #mymemories — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 19, 2020

The two skippers also talked about the times when Ganguly used to make Hussain wait for the coin toss. The two were involved in the epic final encounter where India chased down 326 at Lord’s to win the NatWest series.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd