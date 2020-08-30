Sourav Ganguly’s game was not suited to the T20 format: John Buchanan

Sourav Ganguly with John Buchanan during their time in KKR. (Source: File)

Sourav Ganguly, who seized the world’s admiration through his contribution in the Tests and ODIs as the captain of a relentless India side, often struggled to conquer the shortest format towards the latter stages of his career.

The 48-year-old never featured in a Twenty20 match in his nation’s colours, but he did ply his trade in the first five editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2008 to 2010, and then for the Pune Warriors India in 2011 and 2012.

Talking about his time with Ganguly, John Buchanan, the World Cup-winning former KKR head coach, opined that the veteran left-handed batsman’s game was not suited for the format.

“My thinking at the time was, as a captain, you needed to be able to make quick decisions, and your game needed to be suited to the shorter format, and that’s why I had those conversations with Sourav,” Buchanan told Sportstar.

“I just couldn’t believe he was suited to the format of the game and certainly not in a formal captaincy role.”

After KKR had finished at sixth place in the inaugural edition of the IPL, Buchanan had stripped Ganguly of the captaincy and handed the responsibility to Brendon McCullum in the next season. In 2009, KKR finished last among the eight teams and Buchanan was subsequently sacked.

Ganguly, who scored more than 18500 runs in international cricket in 113 Tests and 311 ODIS, played 59 matches in the IPL. The southpaw scored 1349 runs in the tournament at an average of 25 with seven half-centuries to his name.

