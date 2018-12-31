‘Australian cricket selection at its lowest ever’: Sourav Ganguly reacts to Steve Waugh’s Instagram post

Sourav Ganguly took a dig at the state of Australian cricket after former captain Steve Waugh suggested his own playing XI for the Sydney Test. Veterans of Australian cricket including Steve Waugh have posted their suggestions regarding the playing XI for the final Test at SCG. But the current CAB President expressed regret over the condition of Australia cricket and said, ‘Australian cricket selection at its lowest ever’. The former India captain took to Twitter and posted the picture from Steve Waugh’s account and wrote, “Australian cricket selection at its lowest ever .. greats have to put teams in their Instagram posts to give direction …”

Australian cricket selection at its lowest ever .. greats have to put teams in their Instagram posts to give direction …. pic.twitter.com/yMnmXHdIfO — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) 31 December 2018

Steve Waugh playing XI for 4th Test is as follows: Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Tim Paine, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Funnily enough it’s almost impossible to pick a different XI…don’t know what’s more unfortunate. 🙏🙌 https://t.co/wNb99Z1bTE — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 31 December 2018

Waugh has backed leg-spinning all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne and so has Ricky Ponting. Both of them have axed Finch from the starting XI. “I’ve seen Labuschagne has come into the line-up so to me straightaway that means Finch has to miss out and Usman will open the batting, I’d imagine,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.

“That’s how it looks Labuschagne probably bats four, Head five and Mitch Marsh six I think that’s the way they’re going to line up.

“I can’t really think what else they can do. The selectors and the captain and coach have obviously had a long chat about what they want and what they expect. We’ll see how they line up,” he added.