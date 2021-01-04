‘Sourav Ganguly stable, likely to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday’

Sourav Ganguly is likely to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, Woodlands Hospital MD & CEO Dr Rupali Basu told reporters on Monday. She informed that the BCCI president and former India captain is keeping well and the medical board, in consultation with Ganguly’s family members, decided that angioplasty would be done for two damaged coronary arteries at a later date.

“Our nine-member medical board met today at 11.30 am with reputed specialists on zoom platform. The consensus of the board was that deferring the angioplasty for now is deemed to be a safer option since Mr Ganguly is stable, without any chest pain and is on optimal medical management,” Dr Basu said at the press conference.

“The family members were present during the board meeting and were explained about the disease process and further therapeutic plan,” she added.

Angioplasty was done on Ganguly’s right coronary artery after he suffered a mild heart attack on Saturday. Dr Basu said the other two damaged coronary arteries, too, need angioplasty but that wouldn’t be done during the current admission. Surgery has been ruled out.

Asked when Ganguly is likely to be discharged, Dr Basu said: “Dr Devi Shetty is coming tomorrow. We will have another round of discussion. He is likely to be discharged on Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur visited Ganguly at the hospital and hoped that the former India captain would return to “routine, normal life soon”.