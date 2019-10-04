Sourav Ganguly slams Imran Khan, calls his UN speech ‘rubbish’

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on Thursday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UN). Replying to a video of Imran Khan on an American news channel posted by his former teammate Virender Sehwag on Twitter, Ganguly called his UN speech ‘rubbish’.

Advertising

“Viru .. I see this and I am shocked ..a speech which is unheard of .. a world which needs peace ,pakistan as a country needs it the most .. and the leader speaks such rubbish ..not the Imran khan the cricketer world knew ..speech in UN was poor ..” Ganguly tweeted.

Viru .. I see this and I am shocked ..a speech which is unheard of .. a world which needs peace ,pakistan as a country needs it the most .. and the leader speaks such rubbish ..not the Imran khan the cricketer world knew ..speech in UN was poor .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 3, 2019

Sehwag tweeted the video criticising the Pakistan PM. “You sound like a welder from the Bronx, says the anchor. After the pathetic speech in the UN a few days ago , this man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself.” he wrote.

You sound like a welder from the Bronx, says the anchor.

After the pathetic speech in the UN a few days ago , this man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself. pic.twitter.com/vOE4nWhKXI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 3, 2019

However, the anchor did not call the former cricketer a ‘welder from the Bronx’, he called him a voter.

The 2003 World Cup runner-up teammates are not the only cricketers who are miffed at Imran’s speech. Mohammed Shami, who is currently playing in the ongoing first Test against South Africa, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan criticised him for the speech at UNGA as well.

Mahatma Gandhi spent his life spreading the message of love, harmony and peace. @ImranKhanPTI from UN podium issued despicable threats and spoke of hatred. Pakistan needs a leader who talks development, jobs & economic growth, not war & harbouring terrorism #india — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) October 2, 2019

At UNGA speech, there were indications for India of potential nuclear war. As a prominent sportsperson, Imran Khan’s choice of words ‘bloodbath’ ‘fight to the end’ will only increase hatred between the two nations. As a fellow sportsperson I expect him to promote ✌️ peace — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 2, 2019