Sourav Ganguly should question the motive behind dropping Suryakumar Yadav: Vengsarkar

There was a lot of hype around Suryakumar Yadav's selection for India's tour of Australia. (BCCI/IPL))

After the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Tests, ODI, and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of Australia, one of the most notable omissions from the list, apart from Rohit Sharma, was Suryakumar Yadav not getting selected.

Yadav, who has enjoyed a good run of form in the shortest format of the game was the highest run-scorer for Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2018. n 2019, he amassed 424 runs to be MI’s second-highest run-getter. He was also the second-highest scorer for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 360 runs at an average of 51.

Hence, the selection committee’s decision of not picking the right-hander (even for T20Is) for the upcoming tour to Down Under has been met with criticism from several quarters.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, Manoj Tiwary raised questions on the decision.

Hard luck @akshar2026 and @surya_14kumar on not making it to the indian team dis time. Some years down d line, few cosy group of people will say that u both were born/played at d wrong Era but i would say u cud have easily played along side ur competitors 👍 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 26, 2020

Former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar has also joined the chorus and expressed his surprise over the Mumbai star’s omission.

“I’m astounded at the omission of Surya, who is currently one of the most talented batsmen in the country, from the teams selected for the Australian tour,” Vengsarkar told the Times of India.

“As far as sheer potential is concerned, I can compare Surya with the best in the Indian team. He has scored runs consistently. I don’t know what else he has to do to merit a place in the Indian team,” he added.

“A batsman is at his peak from the age of 26 to 34. and I feel Surya (30) is at the peak of his career. If form and fitness is not the criteria, then what is it? Can anybody explain? With Rohit (Sharma) out of the team due to (a hamstring) injury, Surya should have been there to strengthen the middle order. BCCI president Ganguly should question the motive behind dropping Surya,” the former India chief selector remarked.

Part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before 2018, Yadav has played a total of 96 IPL matches since 2012, making 1,827 runs with nine half-centuries. The 30-year-old batter has 3,295 runs with 17 half-centuries in T20 cricket.

