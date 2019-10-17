‘What has he done now?’ Sourav Ganguly gives savage response on Ravi Shastri

Sourav Ganguly, the soon-to-be BCCI president, gave a funny response when asked about India head coach Ravi Shastri in a press conference.

Advertising

Ganguly was asked, “Have you spoken with Ravi Shastri?” To this, he replied with a chuckle, “Why? What has he done now?”

Ganguly, one of India’s most influential captains, has emerged as the lone contender in the race to be BCCI president, confirming his phenomenal rise to the top of Indian cricket administration. He is set to take charge on October 23.

Ganguly and Shastri are known to not have seen eye to eye on all matters in the past. In 2016, the two had a public row over the selection of the India coach – the role had then been given to Anil Kumble.

Advertising

“If Shastri thinks I was behind the appointment of Kumble as the coach and not him, then he is living in a fool’s paradise,” Ganguly had said about Ravi Shastri then. Shastri has since then returned as the coach, with Kumble having stepped aside because of ‘differences’ with skipper Virat Kohli.

India lead the World Test Championship table but Virat Kohli’s side has not won any global tournament in recent years. Speaking on the Indian cricket team at the press interaction, Ganguly said, “It is a very good side. My only thing is that they need to win big tournaments. I’m not saying they need to win every time. It’s not possible. But we have gone through seven big tournaments without winning one.”

“They are a much better side than that. That is the only area where they need to get themselves ready mentally. Talent is enormous, otherwise they couldn’t have played so well in the World Cup till the semi-finals. So that’s an issue which Virat needs to address. And that doesn’t happen in the boardroom,” he added.