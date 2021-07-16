scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 16, 2021
Must Read

‘Impossible to wear mask all the time’: Ganguly defends COVID-positive Pant

The BCCI, in a press statement on Thursday, said Rishabh Pant was "asymptomatic" and "will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests."

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 16, 2021 1:50:35 pm
Rishabh Pant has played in 21 Tests, 18 ODIs and 33 T20Is for India. (File)

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Friday defended Rishabh Pant after the wicketkeeper-batsman tested positive for COVID-19 in England ahead of India’s five-match Test series against the hosts.

On Thursday, the BCCI revealed that Pant and training assistant Dayanand Garani tested positive for the virus in England and will not travel with the rest of the squad to Durham where India is set to play a three-day practice match.

The BCCI, in a press statement, said Pant was “asymptomatic” and “will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Three others – wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, and bowling coach B Arun — have been identified as close contacts of Garani. They have been asked to confine themselves to their rooms for 10 days as a precaution.

Ganguly, in a chat with News18, defended Pant and said that it is “physically impossible to wear a mask all the time”. “We have recently seen European Championship and Wimbledon in England. Rules have changed. They were on leave and it’s physically impossible to wear a mask all the time,” he said.

After the ICC World Test Championship final, the team was granted a 20-day break during which Pant was spotted at the Wembley Stadium, London during the UEFA Euro 2020 last-16 tie between England and Germany.

Asked about opening options in the absence of injured Shubman Gill, Ganguly said, “I don’t interfere in all these matters. The team management will decide this.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Yashpal sharma
Old pictures of India’s 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jul 16: Latest News