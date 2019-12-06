Sourav Ganguly responds to rumours of differences with Ravi Shastri

“You perform and you continue, you don’t, someone else takes over. That was also the case when I played,” said Sourav Ganguly. (File Photo/AFP) “You perform and you continue, you don’t, someone else takes over. That was also the case when I played,” said Sourav Ganguly. (File Photo/AFP)

Sourav Ganguly asserted on Friday that the focus should be on the cricket pitch and not on speculations of differences between himself and Ravi Shastri, the India head coach.

At a media event in Kolkata on Friday, Ganguly was asked to comment on rumours that he has a problem with Shastri because of their past run-ins.

“That’s why these are called speculations. I don’t have an answer to these questions,” Ganguly replied.

Ganguly said that all that matters is performance. “You perform and you continue, you don’t, someone else takes over. That was also the case when I played,” he said.

Also Read | ‘A cricketer should be at helm’: Ravi Shastri on Ganguly’s appointment

“There will be talks, leaks, rumours but concentration should be on what happens on 22 yards,” he added.

Ganguly and Ravi Shastri had a public fallout in 2016 when Shastri reapplied for the India coach’s job. Ganguly was part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which selected Anil Kumble for the position.

In 2017, Shastri got back the job after Kumble resigned following his much-publicised difference of opinions with skipper Virat Kohli.

Earlier this year, Ganguly was appointed as the BCCI President.

“Kohli remains the most important man in Indian cricket as he leads the team on the field… He will get all the support required to succeed. Virat, Ravi everyone will get everything required. But at the end of the day, we will demand performance,” added Ganguly on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd