Sourav Ganguly responds to reactions over daughter’s social media post on India

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal (Twitter/SGanguly99) Sourav Ganguly, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal (Twitter/SGanguly99)

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly responded to the reactions that have followed his daughter Sana’s posts on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Please keep Sana out of all this issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 18, 2019

“Please keep Sana out of all this issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics,” Ganguly said in a Twitter post on Wednesday night.

Sana turned 18 earlier this year.

Sana had earlier been widely appreciated for taking a brave stand on the matter, at a time when most celebrities have chosen not to speak about it.

With agitations on the issue having gripped several parts of the country, Sana took to Instagram and shared a relevant excerpt from Khushwant Singh’s ‘The End of India’ (published in 2003).

The excerpt read, “Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife.

“Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool’s paradise. The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and “Westernized” youth. Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don’t go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. No one is safe. We must realize this if we hope to keep India alive,” her Instagram story read.

Sourav Ganguly is the current BCCI President and is part of an administrative team that also has Jay Shah as secretary.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd