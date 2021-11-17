Sourav Ganguly replaces Anil Kumble as ICC Cricket’s Committee chairman

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the Chairman of the ICC men’s Cricket Committee, the game’s governing body said on Wednesday.

Ganguly will replace fellow Indian Anil Kumble, who stepped down after serving a maximum of three, three-year terms.

“I am delighted to welcome Sourav to the position of Chair of the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee,” ICC Chair Greg Barclay said in a release.

“His experience as one of the world’s best players and latterly as an administrator will help us shape our cricketing decisions moving forward.

“I would also like to thank Anil for his outstanding leadership over the last nine years which has included improving the international game through more regular and consistent application of DRS and a robust process for addressing suspect bowling actions.”

The Board also approved that first-class status and list A classification will be applied to women’s cricket to align with the men’s game and applied retrospectively.

Going forward the ICC Women’s Committee will be known as the ICC Women’s Cricket Committee and will assume all decision making responsibility for women’s cricket reporting directly to the CEC.

Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies has been appointed to the ICC Women’s Cricket Committee.

Ramiz Raja part of ICC working group formed to review cricket in Afghanistan

Ramiz Raja is the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board. (File) Ramiz Raja is the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board. (File)

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja will be a part of the ICC Working Group appointed by the game’s governing body to review the status of cricket in Afghanistan in light of the recent political developments in the country.

The group, comprising Imran Khwaja (Chair), Ross McCollum, Lawson Naidoo and Raja, will report back to the ICC Board over the coming months.

Afghanistan cricket was plunged into uncertainty due to the drastic changes in the political landscape following the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

Taliban’s opposition to women’s cricket also led to the postponement of the one-off Test of the men’s team against Australia.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay said: “The ICC Board is committed to continuing to support Afghanistan Cricket to develop both men’s and women’s cricket moving forward.

“We believe the most effective way for this to happen will be to support our members in their efforts to achieve this through its relationship with the new government.”

Afghanistan, however, fought against all odds and grabbed a spot in the Super 12s for the 2022 T20 World Cup after winning two games out of five in the recently-concluded editions of the ICC event.

“Cricket is fortunate to be in the position to influence positive change in Afghanistan with the national men’s team a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than most,” Barclay said.



“We should protect that status and continue to try to influence change through the ACB but will continue to closely monitor the situation and take any decisions accordingly.”

In other updates, the ICC Board decided to continue “the ICC World Test Championship in its current form of a nine-team league over a two-year period with a final between the top two teams at the conclusion.”

The Board has also accepted Chief Executives’ Committee’s recommendation that the primary avenue for qualification for the event is based on rankings at a pre-determined cutoff date with the 10 highest-ranked teams on the ODI Rankings qualifying automatically, and the remainder being determined via a global qualifier.”