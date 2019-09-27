Sourav Ganguly re-elected as CAB President

Sourav Ganguly, former India captain, has been re-elected as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

Ganguly won the CAB elections as there was no opposition against his five-member panel.

However, Ganguly will remain as the President only till July 2020 before entering a ‘cooling off period’ as per the BCCI constitution.

Ganguly held the position of the joint-secretary in 2014 and will have to undergo the mandatory three-year- cooling off period after completing six years in office at a stretch in 2020.

This will be his second term in office after he became the president in 2015, following the death of Jagmohan Dalmiya.

Dalmiya’s son Avishek has been elevated from the joint secretary’s post to secretary while Debabrata Das of Town Club will be lone joint secretary.

In a document released by CAB, Susanta Ranjan Upadhaya said, “I, Electoral Officer of The Cricket Association of Bengal do hereby declare and certify that the following persons have stood uncontested to the following Posts.”

The office-bearers: Sourav Ganguly (president), Naresh Ojha (vice-president), Avishek Dalmiya (secretary), Debabrata Das (joint secretary) and Debasish Ganguly (treasurer).

Apex council: Ardhendu Kumar Ghosh, Rajib Ghosh, Samrat Bhowmick, Sanjoy Dutta, Subrata Saha, Goutam Goswami, Joydeep Kolay, Mintu Das, Numazar Mehta, Prabir Chakrabarty, and Susanta Banerjee.