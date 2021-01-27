scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Sourav Ganguly taken to hospital following chest pain

Sourav Ganguly had suffered a mild heart attack and undergone a quick primary angioplasty on January 3 to clear a blocked coronary artery.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 27, 2021 3:09:04 pm
Sourav GangulyBCCI chief Sourav Ganguly was taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain. (File/PTI)

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to be hospitalised again after he complained of chest pain on Wednesday morning, according to his family sources.

It is learnt that Ganguly felt uneasiness last evening and felt mild chest pain this morning after which his family members decided to take him to Apollo Hospital. As per the latest reports, his condition is stable.

Ganguly underwent angioplasty on his right coronary artery at Woodlands Hospital earlier this month after he suffered a mild heart attack. He was discharged a few days later but attending doctors advised angioplasty on other coronary arteries as well.

