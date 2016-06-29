Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

  • Sourav Ganguly-Ravi Shastri row: Former India cricketers divided on controversy

Sourav Ganguly was not present when Ravi Shastri was interviewed for the post of India chief coach.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 1, 2016 3:13:07 pm
Ganguly Shastri, Shastri Ganguly, Sourav Ganguly Ravi Shastri, Shastri Ganguly controversy, Bishan Singh Bedi, Sanjay Manjrekar, Cricket Sourav Ganguly and Ravi Shastri are in a war of words ever since BCCI appointed Anil Kumble as India’s chief coach.
Sanjay Manjrekar and skipper Bishan Singh Bedi shared their views on the ongoing verbal battle between Ravi Shastri and Sourav Ganguly in the wake of the national coach appointment.

WATCH VIDEO: Keystrokes: Anil Kumble Vs Ravi Shastri

 

Former India captain Bedi, however, supported Shastri in what is snowballing into a major controversy.

India discard Gautam Gambhir, while speaking to ABP News, was not pleased with Shastri’s comments.

“Ravi Shastri’s comments only shows his desperation. Kumble is the best choice, he is hard working person,” Gambhir told ABP News.

