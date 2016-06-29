Sourav Ganguly-Ravi Shastri row: Former India cricketers divided on controversy

Sourav Ganguly and Ravi Shastri are in a war of words ever since BCCI appointed Anil Kumble as India’s chief coach. Sourav Ganguly and Ravi Shastri are in a war of words ever since BCCI appointed Anil Kumble as India’s chief coach.

Sanjay Manjrekar and skipper Bishan Singh Bedi shared their views on the ongoing verbal battle between Ravi Shastri and Sourav Ganguly in the wake of the national coach appointment.

More than Sourav, I think Ravi is miffed with the rejection. It’s a new experience for him. BCCI have made the better choice as coach. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 29 June 2016

WATCH VIDEO: Keystrokes: Anil Kumble Vs Ravi Shastri

Former India captain Bedi, however, supported Shastri in what is snowballing into a major controversy.

Not getting coach’s job apart RJSHASTRI has every reason 2b peeved with selection process whence 1 selector played truant..not above board!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) 29 June 2016

And now gloves R off fr 2 frmr Ind Captns-2 much likely delight non Crkt BCCI officials-& of course the media-how sad on eve o SC verdict!!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) 29 June 2016

India discard Gautam Gambhir, while speaking to ABP News, was not pleased with Shastri’s comments.

“Ravi Shastri’s comments only shows his desperation. Kumble is the best choice, he is hard working person,” Gambhir told ABP News.

