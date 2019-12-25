Sourav Ganguly hails Ashwin’s ‘super stuff’ but feels it goes ‘unnoticed at times’

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin holds the ball up while leaving the ground at the end of the first innings during the fourth day of the first cricket test match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, India, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin holds the ball up while leaving the ground at the end of the first innings during the fourth day of the first cricket test match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, India, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly praised R Ashwin’s contribution to Team India as the spinner finished as the decade’s leading wicket-taker in the international circuit.

The former Indian skipper tweeted a screenshot of an Instagram post by ICC, which listed the leading wicket-takers of the decade. “Most international wickets for Ashwin this decade? @ashwinravi99 ? @bcci .. what an effort .. just get a Feeling it goes unnoticed at times .. super stuff ..” Ganguly wrote in his tweet.

Most international wickets for ashwin this decade ?@ashwinravi99? @bcci .. what an effort .. just get a Feeling it goes unnoticed at times .. super stuff .. pic.twitter.com/TYBCHnr0Ow — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 24, 2019

Ashwin led the charts with 564 wickets under his name and was followed by English bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who scalped 535 and 525 wickets respectively. Ashwin was the lone spinner who made the cut.

After making his international debut in 2010, Ashwin has established himself as one of the most successful bowlers in the world. The 33-year-old, who has not featured in the limited-overs format for almost two years now, still proves to be a lethal option in the longer format of the game. He is the fastest Indian to reach 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300 and 350 wickets in Test cricket.

