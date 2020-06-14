MS Dhoni’s 2011 WC team had 7-8 players who started under me: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly celebrates a wicket with MS Dhoni (File Photo/AFP) Sourav Ganguly celebrates a wicket with MS Dhoni (File Photo/AFP)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said the biggest day in Indian cricket was when MS Dhoni led the team to the 2011 World Cup trophy. He also said that he had been delighted that there had been several players who had fallen at the final hurdle under his leadership in 2003 who finally managed to lift the trophy.

“For me, the biggest day was when India won the World Cup in 2011. The great MS Dhoni… that shot, that six off the last ball will remain in Indian cricket history forever and what a moment it was,” Ganguly said in an online video lecture for Unacademy on Saturday.

Speaking about his legacy in Indian cricket, Ganguly said, “That team had seven or eight players who started their careers under me. The likes of (Virender) Sehwag, Dhoni himself, Yuvraj (Singh), Zaheer (Khan), Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra. So I think that’s a legacy which I was extremely happy to leave behind as a captain. And that was my biggest legacy that I left a side which had the ability of winning at home and away from home.”

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra and Harbhajan Singh were the five players in the 2011 side who had been part of the 2003 World Cup final in Johannesburg.

Ganguly had previously said that he would have loved to have Dhoni in his 2003 side. In his book A Century Is Not Enough, he had written: “I wish I’d Dhoni in my 2003 World Cup team. I was told that when we were playing the 2003 World Cup final, he was still a ticket collector with Indian Railways. Unbelievable!”

