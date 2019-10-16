Will find out what selectors think about MS Dhoni’s future: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president-elect, has stated he will give an opinion on MS Dhoni’s future only after getting to know the national selection committee’s plans regarding the 38-year-old’s future.

Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical post India’s World Cup exit in England, is unlikely to return to action for the T20I series against Bangladesh which begins on October 24.

“I will find out from the selectors when I meet them on October 24. We will find out what the selectors are thinking and then I will put forth my opinion,” the soon-to-be board supremo Ganguly told reporters at Eden Gardens.

“We will have to see what Dhoni wants. I will also speak to him about what he does not want to do.”

“Since I was not in the picture, it maybe a case that it’s not clear with me as of now. Now will be in a position to find out and then will decide on the way forward.

The former India captain also revealed that he will be consulting with the selectors and captain after he takes charge at the AGM on October 23.

Earlier the selection meeting was scheduled on October 21 but now it will be held on October 24 along with selection of India A, B and C teams for the Deodhar Trophy.

“During all this time, I was nowhere in picture. My first selection committee meeting will be on October 24. So I will ask the selectors and talk with the captain. Coach (Ravi Shastri) won’t be there as per the new Constitution,” Ganguly said.