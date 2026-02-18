Sourav Ganguly, Mohammad Azharuddin add to calls from ex-India captains for better treatment of Imran Khan

Widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of all time, Imran Khan led Pakistan to their only World Cup victory in 1992. (File Photo)

Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin have joined fellow former India captains Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar in voicing their concern for the health of former Pakistan prime minister and cricket great Imran Khan. Imran has been held in detention since August 2023 on a slew of charges that his supporters maintain are politically motivated, and is currently serving two separate sentences of 17 years and 14 years.

On Tuesday, 14 former international captains, which included Kapil and Gavaskar, signed a joint appeal demanding that Pakistan’s government treat Imran with basic dignity, provide urgent medical care and guarantee fair access to courts. “They have done the right thing (on former captains appealing for fair treatment of Imran),” Ganguly told reporters. “I hope his health recovers and I hope he gets the right treatment because he has taken Pakistan to the world map being captain of the Pakistan cricket team and then Prime Minister of Pakistan, so he should be looked after and I expect him to.”