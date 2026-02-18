Sourav Ganguly, Mohammad Azharuddin add to calls from ex-India captains for better treatment of Imran Khan

Imran Khan has been held in detention since August 2023 on a slew of charges that his supporters maintain are politically motivated, and is currently serving two separate sentences of 17 years and 14 years.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 18, 2026 02:31 PM IST
Widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of all time, Imran Khan led Pakistan to their only World Cup victory in 1992. (File Photo)Widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of all time, Imran Khan led Pakistan to their only World Cup victory in 1992. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin have joined fellow former India captains Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar in voicing their concern for the health of former Pakistan prime minister and cricket great Imran Khan. Imran has been held in detention since August 2023 on a slew of charges that his supporters maintain are politically motivated, and is currently serving two separate sentences of 17 years and 14 years.

On Tuesday, 14 former international captains, which included Kapil and Gavaskar, signed a joint appeal demanding that Pakistan’s government treat Imran with basic dignity, provide urgent medical care and guarantee fair access to courts. “They have done the right thing (on former captains appealing for fair treatment of Imran),” Ganguly told reporters. “I hope his health recovers and I hope he gets the right treatment because he has taken Pakistan to the world map being captain of the Pakistan cricket team and then Prime Minister of Pakistan, so he should be looked after and I expect him to.”

ALSO READ | ‘I’ve known Imran since he was 17 years old’: Sunil Gavaskar urges Pakistan to treat ex-Prime Minister in ‘humane manner’

Azharuddin, meanwhile, expressed his anguish on X. “Deeply saddened to hear about Imran bhai. Cricket has given us many shared moments, and as a fellow sportsman who has shared the platform and learned from him, I sincerely appeal that he be treated with dignity. Praying for his good health and strength for his family. @ImranKhanPTI #ImranKhanHealthEmergency,” he said.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of all time, Imran, 73, led Pakistan to their only World Cup victory, in 1992 in Australia, a triumph that cemented his status as a national icon. He later entered politics, founding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, and served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, when he was removed from office in a no-confidence vote.

He is currently being held at Adiala prison in Rawalpindi where, according to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture, Alice Jill Edwards, he has been subjected to extended periods of solitary confinement, confined to his cell for 23 hours a day with severely restricted access to the outside world and under constant camera surveillance.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
After T20 World Cup fiasco, new Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
I am sure Yuvraj Singh would be proud that his namesake has created history, says Yuvraj Singh Samra's father
19-year-old Yuvraj became the youngest to score a hundred in an ICC World Cup — T20 or 50-overs. (PTI Photo)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
‘Final nail’ for Muslim quota in Maharashtra? Mahayuti govt formally closes the door on 2014 policy
The move ends any remaining administrative basis for a separate Muslim quota in the state.
Fadnavis to take NCP’s demand for CBI probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash to Amit Shah
fadnavis and ajit pawar
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
‘Paisa unki marzi ka’: Rajpal Yadav’s desperate plea to Bollywood for work after walking out of jail
Rajpal Yadav
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
After T20 World Cup fiasco, new Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Rana Daggubati opens up about health scare, Rhea Chakraborty says he was 'eating saltless food for months': 'I had to get my health fixed'
Rana Daggubati
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Gnani AI
Advertisement
Feb 18: Latest News