Sourav Ganguly made India a tough team: Nasser Hussain

Sourav Ganguly and Team India celebrate the win in the Natwest Final in 2002 at the Lords. Sourav Ganguly and Team India celebrate the win in the Natwest Final in 2002 at the Lords.

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain believes it was Sourav Ganguly who made the Indian cricket team a tough unit. The former cricketer while speaking to Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz noted that India were considered as a nice side but the change in attitude was fueled after Ganguly took charge.

“Before Sourav, India was a nice team, great players, Azhar, Javagal Srinath, they had some fantastic players, but before Sourav, they were a nice team. Very sort of ‘good morning, how you doing’, you know a bit like you Harsha to be honest (light-hearted tone), very nice (and) pleasant. Ganguly made them a tough team. Waiting for the toss for Ganguly, it is half past 10, 10.31 in England, ‘where is Ganguly’? Steve Waugh, me, everyone (light-hearted tone),” Nasser said.

Ganguly has led India in 146 ODIs and 49 Tests, out of which the team emerged victorious on 76 and 21 occasions respectively.

The English cricketer also hailed current India skipper Virat Kohli for changing the culture of the Indian unit in terms of fitness.

“I think the way Kohli has driven India, you know their fitness, change in culture, and their winning mentality is all down to Kohli.”

Nasser Hussain (R) while talking to Harsha Bhogle also hailed current India skipper Virat Kohli for changing the culture of the Indian unit in terms of fitness. (FILE) Nasser Hussain (R) while talking to Harsha Bhogle also hailed current India skipper Virat Kohli for changing the culture of the Indian unit in terms of fitness. (FILE)

However, when asked to pick his favourite leader from the current generation Nasser picked Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and called him a great ambassador of the game.

“But if you’re asking me who is my favourite, and one of the reasons you give, ambassador of the game… Kane Williamson is just… for the resources New Zealand have, their record at home, I mean India found out recently, England found out, their record at home is phenomenal. Their record as a nation playing cricket is phenomenal,” the former England captain said.

“The image of Kane when he got to know after the World Cup final, you’re the player of the tournament and he turns to the ladies and the ICC and ‘me ah’ that sort of self-depreciating’ are you sure I’m the player of the tournament’. I think Kane Williamson, the way he handles himself, is a great ambassador of our game,” he added.

