‘God help Indian cricket’: Sourav Ganguly lashes out at BCCI for sending Rahul Dravid Conflict of Interest notice

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is baffled by the news of Rahul Dravid getting a ‘Conflict of interest’ notice from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Ganguly lashed out at BCCI for sending the notice to Dravid, who is currently the head of National Cricket Academy’s (NCA) operations in Bangalore.

The 47-year-old took to Twitter to express his views on the news. “New fashion in indian cricket …..conflict of interest ….Best way to remain in news …god help indian cricket ……Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer” he tweeted.

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had a similar reaction to the news as well. Harbhajan took to Twitter as he felt notices like these are insulting the legends of the game.

Really ?? Don’t know where it’s heading to.. u can’t get better person thn him for indian cricket. Sending notice to these legends is like insulting them.. cricket need their services for betterment.. yes god save indian cricket https://t.co/lioRClBl4l — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 6, 2019

A complaint from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta led to BCCI’s Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain. According to Gupta’s complaint, Dravid is allegedly conflicted as he is the NCA Director and also employed as vice-president of India Cements group, which owns IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

“Yes, I have sent a notice to Mr. Rahul Dravid last week after receiving a complaint. He has been given two weeks to reply to the allegations of Conflict of Interest. Based on his reply, I will decide whether to proceed further or not,” Justice Jain told PTI.

Before Dravid, the former Cricket Advisory Committee members Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Ganguly were also served Conflict of Interest notices too. The involvement with their respective IPL franchises caused the Conflict of Interest which eventually led to the committee getting dissolved.