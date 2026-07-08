Sourav Ganguly thanks Jay Shah, ICC for hall of fame induction

Known as the "God of Offside" for his elegant strokeplay through the cover region, Ganguly amassed 18,575 international runs in 424 matches, including 38 centuries and 107 half-centuries. (File)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly who was celebrating his 54th birthday on Wednesday, was inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame on the same day. Ganguly himself broke the news on his X account, thanking ICC and chairman Jay Shah.

“Thank you ICC and Chairman Jay shah @JayShah for inducting me in the hall of fame .. it’s a huge honour ..One of the 10 Indians to be inducted in the hall of fame ever .. Amazing to be a part of some great names .. @bcci,” Ganguly posted.

Ganguly is the 12th Indian overall and the 10th men’s cricketer to have received this honour. The other 9 men’s players are Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag, Vinoo Mankad, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Sunil Gavaskar and Bishan Singh Bedi.