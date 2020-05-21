Graeme Smith backs Sourav Ganguly to be next ICC chief

Sourav Ganguly took over as BCCI President last year. (File Photo/BCCI) Sourav Ganguly took over as BCCI President last year. (File Photo/BCCI)

Graeme Smith, former South Africa captain and Director of Cricket of the present team, on Thursday made a strong call for India’s Sourav Ganguly to be the next chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Smith said that he believed Ganguly is the right person to lead the game at a time of crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. “It is very important to have the right person as head of the ICC. Post-Covid, cricket will need strong leadership and it is time for someone close to the modern game with leadership credentials to get into the position,” said Smith, according to AFP.

This follows a similar backing by former England international David Gower, who had said last week that Ganguly, the current BCCI President and the former India captain, has the skills required to be the ICC chief.

“He is a very, very good man and has those political skills,” Gower had said of Ganguly.

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, who is also from India, said last December that he would not seek re-election when his term expires at the end of May.

The matter of electing the next ICC chairman is expected to be brought up at the ICC Board meeting on May 28, where the fate of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year will also be deliberated upon.

Speaking in a tele-conference, Smith made his call for Ganguly’s election after Cricket South Africa interim chief director Jacques Faul said plans for South Africa to host a three-match Twenty20 series against India in late August remained on track, although it would require approval from both governments in view of Covid-19.

