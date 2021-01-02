Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital

Sourav Ganguly is the BCCI's first president since January 2017. (File)

Sourav Ganguly, the current BCCI president and the former India captain, was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata after he fell ill on Saturday morning.

According to hospital sources, the 48-year-old felt dizzy while exercising in his personal gymnasium in the morning. Soon after, he was shifted to the nearest private hospital.

“He was not feeling well last night. However, he decided to continue his morning routine on Saturday and suddenly felt dizzy. The preliminary doctors are trying to identify the cause of this sudden blackout… it might be because of a cardiac problem or any other problem,” a hospital source told indianexpress.com.

The hospital has already formed a board of specialised doctors and a cardiology specialist from SSKM Hospital has also been called for Ganguly’s treatment.

“Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!” tweeted West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Ganguly is stable and recovering.

I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 2, 2021

Earlier in July, Ganguly had gone into home quarantine after his elder brother and CAB joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly had tested positive for COVID-19.

In November last year, he had revealed that he had undergone as many as 22 COVID-19 tests while trying to navigate his professional commitments.