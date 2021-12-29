scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Sourav Ganguly stable, maintaining oxygen saturation of 99 percent on room air: Hospital

Sourav Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

By: PTI |
Updated: December 29, 2021 4:04:22 pm
sourav ganguly biopicSourav Ganguly is one of the most celebrated Indian cricketers. (Photo: Sourav Ganguly/Instagram)

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly continues to remain stable, the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Wednesday.

Ganguly was rushed to a city hospital on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive for COVID-19.

On the second day of admission, Sourav Gangly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains haemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air.

He slept well last night and has had breakfast and lunch, Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said in a statement.

The 49-year-old had received “Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy” on Monday night.

The medical board is keeping a close watch on his health status, the statement read.

Ganguly was admitted to the hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID early this year.

