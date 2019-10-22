Sourav Ganguly has not spoken to me about MS Dhoni yet, says Virat Kohli

After completing a clean sweep over South Africa in Ranchi on Tuesday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that he is yet to have any interaction with BCCI’s President-elect Sourav Ganguly regarding MS Dhoni’s international future. He also stated that when the time comes Ganguly will definitely get in touch with me.

“I congratulated him (Ganguly). It’s great that he has become BCCI President. But he’s not spoken to me about that (MS) yet. He will get in touch with me when he has to. I am sure I will go and meet him when he tells me to,” the Indian skipper said at the post-match press conference.

After India’s semi-final exit from the World Cup earlier this year, the former India skipper has not been involved in cricketing activities. He is also unlikely to feature in India’s upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, Dhoni visited the Indian squad at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi and Kohli while addressing a press conference jokingly asked the reporters to visit the changing room and meet him in person.

Kohli-led Indian unit consolidated their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship table, clinching the maximum points with the 3-0 whitewash of South Africa at home.

India gained 120 points with each Test worth 40. India won the third and final Test by an innings and 202 runs in Ranchi on Tuesday morning.