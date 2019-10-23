Sourav Ganguly officially elected as BCCI president

Sourav Ganguly has been officially appointed as the president of Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) at the Annual General Body Meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday. He has become the 39th president of the nation’s governing board for cricket, and the second captain of the national team.

It’s official – @SGanguly99 formally elected as the President of BCCI pic.twitter.com/Ln1VkCTyIW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2019

The 47-year-old was officially given the reins of BCCI for the next nine months at the General Body Meeting, ending a 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Advertising

After Ganguly’s appointment was finalised last week, in the meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah was made the secretary. Mahim Verma of Uttarakhand became the new vice-president, who along with the former Indian captain had filed his nomination back on October 14.

Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur’s younger brother Arun Singh Dhumal became the treasurer, while Kerala’s Jayesh George took the joint secretary’s position.

(More to follow)